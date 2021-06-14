Downtown Duluth restaurant, Lyric Kitchen · Bar, will reopen its doors today, June 14 for the first time since March 2020.
Lyric Kitchen · Bar, owned and operated by Holiday Inn & Suites-Duluth, has been closed since the first COVID shutdown in March 2020. “We’re excited to open our doors again and welcome back locals and hotel guests” Brandon Porter, General Manager, said. Lyric Kitchen · Bar offers a light-hearted dining experience that celebrates all things Duluth. Menus feature traditional and locally sourced products, including a new partnership with Old World Meats for their burgers and steak.
Lyric Kitchen - Bar is located in the Holiday Center at 205 West Superior Street and will reopen for dinner service: Monday through Thursday from 4 pm. to 10 p.m; Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Restaurant hours will be extended to include Breakfast and Lunch at a later date.
To stay up to date with all the latest happenings at Lyric Kitchen · Bar, visit Lyric’s website: lyrickitchenbar.com and follow Lyric on Facebook (facebook.com/lyrickitchenbar) and Instagram (instagram.com/lyrickitchenbar/). Employment opportunities are available at lyrickitchenbar.com/employment.
Lyric Kitchen · Bar is the result of a $1.2 million transformation project in 2017 undertaken by the Holiday Inn & Suites – Duluth Downtown and Lion Hotel Group. Lion Hotel Group, a division of Labovitz Enterprises, owns and operates the Holiday Inn & Suites in downtown Duluth; the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Hermantown; the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Bloomington, Minnesota; the Holiday Inn in Bozeman, Montana; the Hilton Garden Inn in Palm Coast, Florida; and the Element Downtown Minneapolis.