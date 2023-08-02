LP Building Solutions recently won the 2022 Safest Company Award by APA – The Engineered Wood Association.
This is the 11th time the company has won this award since its founding 15 years ago.
The award goes to the engineered wood products company with the best average weighted incident rate (WIR) at its mills, calculated based on restricted work, lost time, and fatality and other recordable incidents. In 2022, LP’s WIR for its mills was an industry-leading 4.59.
To determine the winner, APA conducts an industry-wide safety survey. This year, more than 80 mills reported 2022 data.
The company has 4,300 employees across North and South America. Executives say they are proud that their unique approach to safety management and the steadfast vigilance of team members is being recognized with this prestigious award.