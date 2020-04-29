Duluth, MN…..Lundeen Productions announced the unveiling of the Lundeen Group, a new wing of the company that will specialize in helping businesses achieve their marketing and promotional goals in big and small ways.
“I believe that the way we do business moving forward is definitely going to be different than it was up until the middle of March,” said Tracy Lundeen, President. “We have never had to sharply change the way we do business so rapidly. It’s been tough to see our friends in business have to close, some not knowing if they’ll ever open again.”
The pandemic has led to many businesses downsizing in office space, offerings, and staff. These companies face new challenges moving forward through and after this crisis ends. The Lundeen Group is now offering the strategies they have fine-tuned over the years through marketing their business and events to every company.
“Many don’t know that at Lundeen Productions, we’ve been coordinating marketing and promotion strategies for others for many years,” said Kynze Lundeen, Vice President. “We have had a hand in promoting events, including national conferences, business media campaigns, and political campaigns, plus helping non-profits with fundraising. We have a lot to offer clients, regardless of their size.”
“Our goal at the Lundeen Group is to make businesses look good,” added Angie Simonson, Marketing and Event Strategist. “That could be a full suite of marketing and promotion services – like event production, a brand tune-up, or integrating on and offline campaigns to something as simple as ghost writing blogs, designing social media campaigns, or a la carte services like writing a press release or coordinating a digital marketing campaign. For many small and medium size businesses, marketing can be intimidating and time consuming, we are their partner in the process – making marketing fun while making our clients look good.”
Collectively the Lundeen Group team brings nearly 80 years of marketing and promotional experience with a myriad of connections locally, regionally, and nationally to work with clients. Learn more about what they offer at thelundeengroup.com