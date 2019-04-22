Whether it is the influence of Marie Kondo or Earth Day enthusiasm, the desire to clean up has gone viral with the #trashtag challenge. People are taking photos of an area for a “before” shot, bagging the trash, and taking an “after” picture with the hastag: #trashtag. Cleanup accomplished along with some social media humble bragging thrown in.
The Lincoln Park Business Group is hosting a community clean up day with a unique take on the viral challenge. With a nod to the craft district’s identify, the group has invited plein air artists to paint the #trashtag challenge rather than relying on an instagram filter.
On Wednesday, April 26, plein Air Painters Matt Kania, Michelle Wegler, and Adam Swanson will provide live painting of the Lincoln Park clean up and trash collection.
"It's a beautification double whammy" says Lincoln Park Business Group Board Member, Anne Dugan. "We get a bit of spring cleaning done AND we get to show off how beautiful our neighborhood is in paint. I guess the triple whammy would be that you get to eat ice cream when looking at the paintings."
Finished works will hang on display at the Love Creamer for the month of April and May.