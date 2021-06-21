LHB has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. A complete list of those selected is available at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces2021 and will also be published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on Sunday, June 20.
Produced by the same team that compiles the 30-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 76,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.
The rankings in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.
LHB was ranked 41st on the midsize company list.
In 2019 we set a ten-year target to be a Top-In-Class Place to Work,” said Rick Carter, Chief Executive Officer. “We use the data from the Top Workplaces engagement survey to guide our efforts to achieve that goal, and this recognition highlights our continued progress toward that target. We are proud of the way our team supports each other, our clients, and our communities.”
LHB was named a Top 150 Workplace in 2020, and earlier this year, was recognized with a 2021 Top Workplaces USA award.
Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, “The companies in the Star Tribune Top 175 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”
To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Nearly 3,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.
LHB was founded in 1966 in Duluth, MN to provide structural engineering services. Today, LHB is a multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, and planning firm with four regional locations committed to creating a better tomorrow with evidence-based solutions that are well-designed and built to last. LHB’s staff of 260 specialize in public works, pipeline, industrial, housing, healthcare, government, education, and commercial projects. For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Rick Carter at 612.752.6923, Rick.Carter@LHBcorp.com, or visit www.LHBcorp.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.