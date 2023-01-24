WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) released the statement below after the Minnesota Legislature passed an extension of state unemployment benefits for Silver Bay and Babbitt workers impacted by Northshore Mining layoffs. State unemployment benefits for laid-off workers expired in November 2022.
“After working with local legislators to push for the extension of state unemployment benefits, I’m glad to see this much-needed relief for laid-off workers in Silver Bay and Babbitt pass the Minnesota Legislature. This extension will help provide critical support for hundreds of workers, their families, and the entire community during this challenging time. I look forward to seeing it quickly signed into law. I want to thank Senator Hauschild and Representatives Lislegard and Skraba.”
Klobuchar pushed for the extension of state unemployment benefits for residents who were impacted by the layoffs.
In December 2022, Klobuchar was in Silver Bay to meet with residents who have been impacted by the layoffs at Northshore Mining. Klobuchar was also joined by Silver Bay Mayor Wade LeBlanc.
In February of 2022, Cleveland-Cliffs announced it would be idling its Northshore Mining operations at the Silver Bay Pellet Plant and Babbitt Mine from May 1st through the fall of 2022. Over 400 employees were impacted by this. On July 22, 2022 Cleveland-Cliffs announced that they would remain idle until at least April of 2023.