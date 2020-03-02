Grand Rapids, MN – The slate of candidates is set for Lake Country Power’s director elections this spring. Director ballots for Districts 3, 6 and 7 will be mailed to co-op members between March 26 and March 31.
Candidates running for the LCP Board this year include:
District 3:
George Harvey, Britt*
District 6:
Daniel Kingsley, Hill City*
Donald Simons, Grand Rapids
District 7:
Craig Olson, Culver*
* Incumbent
Lake Country Power will use a hybrid election process for members, offering the opportunity to vote online, by mail or in person at the annual meeting. Voting instructions will be included with the mailed ballots.
The LCP annual meeting will be held Wednesday, April 15, at Lake Country Power’s service center in Cohasset (26039 Bear Ridge Drive in Cohasset Industrial Park II). Election results will be announced at the meeting. Registration and dinner begins at 4:45 p.m. with building tours from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. for members of the co-op. The business meeting starts at 6:00 p.m.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.