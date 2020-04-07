Join NORTHFORCE for our exclusive job fair at the 2020 Mentor ConnectionGraduation Event. Last chance to reserve your booth!
MOVED TO MAY 5th!
(may go virtual over a longer extended time - stay tuned!)
5:00pm - 7:30pm
at the Lake Superior Zoo!
Your opportunity to connect with over 40 Mentor Connection top students from five local colleges, graduates from previous years, and their mentors. A variety of majors represented: Healthcare, Accounting, Tech, Business, etc.
If you are looking to fill:
- Part-time or Full-time positions
- Entry-level positions
- Internships
- Summer only or Temporary
...then JOIN US!
As a community, let's retain these students and our future workforce. Space is limited, so reserve your booth today!