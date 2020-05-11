National Train Day is being celebrated in Duluth on Monday May 11, 2020 with the dedication of a “NEW” locomotive being added to the collection of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.
The engine, while new to the Museum, is historic in nature. Built by the Electro Motive Division (EMD) of General Motors for the Northern Pacific Railroad in February of 1956, it was used in passenger service and often pulled trains in and out of the Duluth Depot. No. 245 is a GP9, one of the first generation diesel-electric engines that replaced steam locomotives on the nation’s railroads. These “steam killers” were much more economical to run and needed fewer shop hours to maintain.
The NP bought 157 of this model, but only a few went into passenger service like the #245. It had a steam generator under the short hood to supply heat to the passenger coaches that used to come from the steam boiler of the locomotive. Even trailing a long string of coaches, the engine could reach train speeds of 75 miles an hour.
This engine was acquired by swapping a later model, already in the Museum’s collection, for the GP9, which was owned by Dakota Quality Grain. Canadian Pacific Railroad donated the move of the #245 here to Duluth.
The engine is important because of its Northern Pacific roots. The NP began construction in Carlton, MN 150 years ago this past February. Because it pulled passenger trains in and out of Duluth, and retains its classic short, hi- hood design, the Museum is very fortunate to have been able to acquire this engine. It is the only hi-hood model in our collection.
National Train Day is actually May 10th. It commemorates the completion of the first Transcontinental Railroad by the pounding of a Golden Spike at Promontory Point Utah in 1869.