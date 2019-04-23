(Duluth, Minn.) – All are welcome at the Lake Superior College Spring Open House this Friday, April 26, from 3-6 p.m. on LSC’s main campus, 2101 Trinity Road, Duluth, MN 55811.
Friendly and knowledgeable faculty and staff will be on hand at more than 50 booths, with information and demonstrations about college programs, student services, student clubs, LSC athletics, campus activities, and much more. Free chair massages, campus tours, refreshments, and door prizes will be available throughout the event.
An open Admissions Lab, led by admissions staff, will walk participants through all the steps of applying to Lake Superior College. LSC is waiving the application fee for the entire month of April, so those who attend the Open House will be able to apply to LSC for free.
LSC’s financial aid team will staff an open Financial Aid Lab from 3 to 6 p.m. to offer help in completing and filing the required FAFSA form to apply for state and federal financial assistance. Information sessions will also cover topics including choosing the right career, test preparation and study, the Associate of Arts degree, and business, industry, health and nursing programs.
LSC’s Associate of Arts, Associate of Fine Arts, and Associate of Science degrees allow students to complete the first two years of a bachelor’s degree prior to transferring to a four-year university or college. LSC also offers more than 90 certificates, diploma and degree programs in career & technical fields.
More than 130 courses are offered online. These popular classes include fully transferable Minnesota Transfer Curriculum courses as well as electives, technical program courses and developmental courses. Several associate degrees, including computer networking and cybersecurity and accounting, are available completely online.
For more information, please call (218) 733-7600, visit https://www.lsc.edu/become-a-student/open-house/ or stop by anytime between 3-6 pm on Friday.