Learn about aviation career training options in the pilot and aviation maintenance technology (AMT) programs at Lake Superior College's Aviation Career Night on March 22. The free event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at LSC's Center for Advanced Aviation, Hangar 103, 4960 Airport Road, Duluth. Online reservations are encouraged, but not required. All are welcome.
LSC’s Aviation Career Night will offer participants a chance to pilot a Cirrus SR 20 Airplane via a flight simulator and check out LSC's airplane fleet including an American Champion Citabria float plane, twin-engine Piper Seminole, Cirrus SR 20 Aircraft, and a Robinson Helicopter. Tours of the AMT labs include a hands-on demonstration of aircraft magneto timing.
Faculty and students will give tours of the program facilities and equipment. Advisors will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about admissions, financial aid, transfer options, scholarships and other services.
Representatives from the aviation industry including Cirrus Aircraft, AAR, and Lake Superior Helicopters will also be on site to discuss the growing workforce need in the aviation sector and exciting career opportunities currently available for LSC graduates.
Lake Superior College will also be hosting an Open House on April 26.