The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects nearly 11% employment growth for licensed practical nurses (LPNs) through the year 2028. To assist students who may be interested in attending an accredited LPN program, practicalnursing.org reviewed twenty-six accredited programs throughout the state. Based on their LPN Programs Ranking Methodology, Lake Superior College received a score of 92.85 making it the 8th best program in the state. The rankings are based on a number of factors including accreditation, admissions requirements, tuition and costs, and NCLEX-PN exam results. The NCLEX-PN is the exam that all prospective LPNs must take and pass to officially gain licensure.
The summary of the review of LSC’s program states: “Duluth’s Lake Superior College offers a practical nursing program designed to be completed in just two semesters. The curriculum emphasizes critical thinking and evidence-based medicine, and tuition is the same for in-state and out-of-state students. This program is both board-approved and ACEN-accredited.”
For more information and to view complete list of the ranked LPN programs in Minnesota, please visit: https://www.practicalnursing.org/lpn-programs/minnesota/#rankings.
For more information on LSC’s LPN program, please visit: https://degrees.lsc.edu/nurse/ or contactenroll@lsc.edu.