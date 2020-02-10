The Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE) at the University of Minnesota Duluthhas been reaccredited by AACSB International—The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. LSBE, which was first accredited in 2000, has the distinction of being the only school in Northeastern Minnesota to have attained AACSB accreditation. Only 5% of business schools globally have earned AACSB accreditation.
AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools and the largest business education network connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide.
Achieving accreditation is a multiyear rigorous process for the school in aligning all of its many components with AACSB’s high accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching rigor; scholarly research; and academic and professional engagement.
“The commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of a school’s dedication—not only to its students, alumni network, and greater business community but also to the higher education industry as a whole,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International. “AACSB accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning.”
LSBE has grown to include 15 majors spread over three bachelor degrees, four specialized programs, and an MBA. Approximately 530 students received degrees in the 2017-2018 academic year, and LSBE had a 98% placement rate for the 2017-2018 academic year.
“We continue to make LSBE an exceptional learning environment by assessing and reassessing what we offer our students,” said Dean Amy B. Hietapelto. “As we evolve, our sights are always set on maintaining our accreditation, and AACSB has the most stringent accreditation standards in the industry.
“Students who graduate from an AACSB-accredited institution are learning what matters most to employers in today’s marketplace. These students are getting a higher caliber of education, which gives them a distinct advantage in the real world. Employers know the value of AACSB accreditation, and many prefer hiring students from AACSB-accredited schools.”
“LSBE’s faculty, staff, and students have always aspired to and consistently achieved high academic standards,” said Associate Dean Praveen Aggarwal. “While the re-accreditation process is quite demanding, everyone at LSBE pitched in to make it as smooth as possible. It was truly a school-wide effort.”
