Kraus-Anderson Construction Company (KA) has completed a new $10.8 million Cambridge-Isanti Woodland Campus for Cambridge-Isanti Schools located at 1700 305th NE Ave. in Cambridge, Minn.
Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the Cambridge-Isanti Woodland Campus will house over one hundred students in the ALC, Transitions and Setting IV programs. The 33,000-square-foot school is outfitted with state-of-the-art tools and equipment to help facilitate a unique learning atmosphere, including apartment-style classrooms to teach life skills, a full court-size gym, and sensory rooms for the Setting IV area.
Kraus-Anderson began work on the project in July of 2019.