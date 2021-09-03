As Kraus-Anderson Duluth helps to prepare the Rock Ridge School District for the start of its Fall Semester’s Construction Academy projects, the construction company has donated $5,300 to the District to better equip students working on the job site with additional safety equipment. KA supervisors will provide training and mentorship to the instructors and students on the proper implementation and use of the safety items.
The Career Academy projects are part of Rock Ridge High School’s Tech Ed Department’s “hand’s -on contribution” to its new high school project. The students will be working on a series of different builds, including athletic storage buildings, dugouts and press boxes. The newly donated safety equipment will include scaffolding, ladders and fall protection equipment such as a fall arrest kit, retracting lifeline and guardrail systems.
“This equipment will help ensure that while the students are working on their student builds in their construction class, they are not only learning real-life skills and gaining experience but also conducting work safety,” said Pat Gallagher, senior project manager for Kraus-Anderson. Kraus-Anderson serves as the construction manager for the new Rock Ridge High School project, slated to be completed in January 2023. Many of the contractors on the project site also are involved in assisting the class with its student builds. The new “Academy Model” places a high emphasis on this type of collaborate learning.
The first Construction Academy build to begin this fall will be one of the athletic storage buildings at the baseball and softball fields. Contractors are performing the site work, masonry and concrete and electrical work, then it will get turned over to Mr. Greg Foster’s construction class.
“It is a great experience for personnel of Kraus-Anderson, the numerous involved contractors, as well as the Rock Ridge students to collaboratively work on the building of various structures comprising this new amazing campus,” added Gallagher.
