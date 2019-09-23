WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded a total of $19,340,781 in grant funding for infrastructure improvements at regional Minnesota airports.
“Critical investments in our infrastructure help create good jobs while enhancing public safety,” Klobuchar said. “By investing in our airport infrastructure across the state we are making an important investment in the economy of these regions.”
“Airports are key transportation hubs and economic drivers for communities all across the state,” Smith said. “I’m glad the Department of Transportation is investing in projects to strengthen public safety and operations, and I will keep pressing for opportunities to improve our state’s infrastructure.”
The grant funding awarded from the DOT will allow the Minnesota airports to improve airport infrastructure by utilizing funds on the following projects
· Duluth Sky Harbor Airport awarded $971,946 to construct a runway
· Falls International-Einarson Field Airport awarded $14,873,211 to conduct an environmental study, reconstruct a runway
· Moorhead Municipal Airport awarded $1,182,087 to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting
· Willmar Municipal Airport awarded $474,004 to rehabilitate a runway and rehabilitate a taxiway
· Winstead Municipal Airport awarded $1,839,533 to reconstruct a runway