Today we announce a potentially big change for the 2020 Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival, which was scheduled for August 7th – 9th at Spirit Mountain in Duluth, Minn. Spirit Mountain made the incredibly tough decision to close for the remainder of the 2020 season, and therefore, we will be unable to hold our traditional event.
Currently, we are assessing the possibility of still holding the festival with modified courses, events and venue. Please stay tuned for more updates on these races! We will let you know the final decision by July 1, 2020.
We would like to acknowledge the thought and reflection Spirit Mountain put into making their decision, and we respect and support Spirit Mountain’s choice to close. Our greatest concern is the safety of our riders, families, volunteers and spectators. We hope this post finds you in good spirits and health — even in these tumultuous times.
Thank you riders for your understanding and flexibility. Thank you to our past volunteers, who are the groundwork of this event. Thank you to our top sponsors: Trek, St. Luke’s Orthopedics and Ursa Minor Brewing, and to all of our past sponsors for their continued belief in our mission. Thank you to our vendors and demo providers for spreading the joy and excitement of riding. Through your participation in the KA Bike Duluth Festival over the past 6 years, we have given back over $240,000 to local charities and Duluth mountain biking trails. We are so proud of this event and look forward to seeing you in full swing during summer 2021! And we will be in touch with additional updates during 2020!
For more information on the event:
https://bikeduluthfestival.com/
https://www.facebook.com/BikeDuluthFestival/