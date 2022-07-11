When you think of Duluth organizations that have helped people in need over the past century, the Boys & Girls Clubs, Lighthouse for the Blind, Polinsky Rehabilitation Center and First Witness are among those that come to mind.
When you think of organizations that have expanded Duluth’s arts and education, the Depot, Tweed Museum of Art and WDSE Public Television come to mind.
What you may not realize, though, is that those organizations and many others were all assisted or led by the Junior League of Duluth (JLD) – an organization of women founded in 1920 to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women and improve the community. In 1921, the group became affiliated with the Association of Junior Leagues International.
During that century-plus, more than 7,000 dedicated Junior League members of all ages also helped address food insecurity, child abuse, mental wellness and other challenges. They created the JLD Endowment Fund, which has provided grants to the Safe Haven Family Justice Center, Hartley Nature Center, CHUM and others. They twice led construction of the popular Playfront Park in Bayfront Festival Park and continue to hold the Festival of Trees holiday market annually.
On July 12, the Junior League of Duluth will celebrate 100 years of making a positive difference in Duluth, although two years later due to COVID-19 restrictions. They will hold a centennial event at the Kitchi Gammi Club for Junior League members and guests.
“We’re proud of the many roles generations of women who came before us played in making Duluth what it is today,” said JLD President Liz Hanson. “Back in the 1920s, Junior League members supported and staffed a Day Nursery that provided daycare for the children of working women. They also volunteered with the Red Cross during World War I. Over the years, they got involved in more and more good works, never letting anything prevent them from accomplishing remarkable things.”
Hanson said the Junior League feels as if it’s just begun.
“There unfortunately continue to be many needs regarding food insecurity, education, mental wellness and others, but we’re here to help tackle them,” she said. “Our work is extremely rewarding.”
JLD President-Elect Angela Engblom said there’s always room for additional women who want to make a difference while developing their own potential as leaders.
“We have about 100 active and sustaining members today, all here to support the Twin Ports while having some fun at the same time. Many of our members have gone on to lead area businesses, non-profits and other organizations,” said Engblom. “We invite all women interested in helping their community to be part of this great organization. We have a lot more to do in the next 100 years!”
Additional about the Junior League of Duluth and how to join the organization may be found at www.JuniorLeagueDuluth.org.