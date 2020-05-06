JR Jensen Construction aids the Twin Ports community with PPE donation and contribution towards two area food shelves.
PPE Donation:
Since the beginning of Governor Evers “Safer at Home” orders, JR Jensen has been fortunate to continue the majority of their operations as an essential business in the construction trades. In late March, JR Jensen was able to assist emergency responders and other healthcare professionals throughout the twin ports by donating their supply of much needed personal protective equipment item, N95 masks. Understanding the need and forecasted shortage of these masks across all healthcare networks, JR Jensen team quickly took an inventory of the highly regarded masks and prioritized with the given shortage that their supplies should be donated to a Duluth hospital and better be used on the front lines fighting the pandemic at hand. Hundreds of masks were immediately dropped off as soon as the equipment could be gathered and will help to protect both medical workers and patients.
Food Shelf Assistance:
Last week after hearing about the increased need for food assistance by residents throughout the twin ports driven by the ongoing impacts of COVID-19; JR Jensen leadership made the decision to financially support two select twin ports food pantries. A financial contribution of $20,000 was equally split between the Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Agency Food Pantry and the Vineyard Church - Fruit of the Vine Food Shelf. JR Jensen has also committed to a truck as well as driver to assist the Fruit of the Vine Food Shelf to reach those in need who may not have access to transportation to pick up food themselves. Below are comments from both organizations:
“As a community-based organization, we are dedicated to providing services to those in need. While we have made changes in how services are being delivered, we are still here. We greatly appreciate local partners that are also willing and able to step up and help us in our cause. The significant donation from JR Jensen comes at a much-needed time for those seeking emergency food assistance. We deeply appreciate their generous contribution.” – Millie Rounsville, Chief Executive Officer, NWCSA
“JR Jensen gave us an incredibly generous donation this week and we are so grateful! As the pandemic hit, our food shelf launched a delivery program to reach the most vulnerable effected, and we've seen the demand for this service increase exponentially over the last two weeks. With this donation, we'll be able to sustain our food shelf delivery program as long as it’s needed, even with the increased demand for all those who need it, and add more fresh fruits and vegetables to each delivery. We are so grateful to their team for the way they care for our community.” – Katie Walker, Compassion Ministries Director, the Vineyard Church
JR Jensen is incredibly thankful that much of their work has continued throughout these uncertain times. The construction company strongly believes that organizations should continually give back to the communities in which their employees live. This press release was drafted at the suggestion of many close community partners to help shed light on these positive examples of community-based businesses stepping up to aid the community in this time of need. General Manager and Director of Risk Management Matthew Johnson commented
“We are happy to support those on the front lines of the healthcare industry as well as those in need during these times. This was two ways that we could pay it forward to our friends and neighbors.” Johnson added “JR Jensen has safely and proudly operated in this community for 100 years, this year. Although this isn’t how we saw our 100-year anniversary going, we are happy to help and give back to the communities that have supported us, especially when they need it now more than ever.”
JR Jensen is a construction company located in the East End of Superior, WI. They have built an excellent reputation and long-standing commitment for exceptional service, safety, and quality work performed in all areas of construction including everything from small projects to new construction and maintenance for industrial, energy and commercial projects within a 600-mile radius.