Parking lot on the corner of 5th Avenue East & 3rd Street, Duluth
Tuesday, June 18 at 2-5 p.m.
With support from Essentia Health, Community Action Duluth’s Seeds of Success program is pleased to announce the return of the Hillside Farmers Market. The market launched in May 2018 to put this healthy option on a bus line and within walking distance of many Hillside neighbors.
Thanks to Hunger Solutions Minnesota and Essentia Health, SNAP customers are matched one-to-one, up to $15 dollars per market day, when using an EBT card at the market. Any children under 18 receive free $4 tokens to spend on produce through the Power of Produce (PoP) Club, with funding from Essentia Health and University of Minnesota Extension.
In the first season, 130 families participated in the SNAP match program. Additionally, 268 youth participated in the Power of Produce (PoP) Club, 60% were youth whose families receive food assistance.
This opening day celebration from 2-5 pm. Tuesday, June 18, will include children’s games and activities, music, healthy food tasting opportunities, recipe cards and more. Local vendors will be selling fresh produce, seedling transplants, baked goods, canned goods, meat, and more.
There will be chef demonstrations the first Tuesday of every month, beginning on July 2, that will showcase items developed by our talented culinary team,” says Chad Nurminen, who manages environmental and nutrition services at Essentia.
The Hillside Farmers Market will operate every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. from June 18 to Oct. 1.
Seeds of Success, a program of Community Action Duluth, is a food access program that also operates the successful Lincoln Park Farmers Market. Seeds of Success is a part of the Fair Food Access Campaign, a coalition of organizations and neighborhood residents working for health equity in Duluth.