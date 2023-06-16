Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 1303 West Arrowhead Road in Duluth on June 21.
Franchise owner Michael Schoonover will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, June 21 to Sunday, June 25 to support Duluth Baseball & Duluth Little League. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Duluth Baseball & Duluth Little League in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
“We couldn't be more thankful to our loyal customers to be given the opportunity to open our second long-awaited Duluth location,” said Schoonover. “We are equally excited to be a partner in our opening assisting Duluth 709 little league and Duluth Little League teams. Super kudos to the Duluth community, we couldn't have done it without your support.”
The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 218-606-1129.