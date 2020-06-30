IMT Insurance, a leading provider of personal and commercial insurance products in the Midwest, recently collaborated with its Independent Insurance Agents to support COVID-19 relief efforts in their communities.
IMT hosted the Month of Giving program in reaction to the immediate need for relief. Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland, submitted by J3 Insurance, was chosen as one of the 2020 IMT Month of Giving recipients to receive a $1,000 matched donation.
IMT Insurance is honored to partner with J3 Insurance. The superior performance and enduring commitment of agencies like J3 Insurance enable IMT to continue living up to their slogan, “Be Worry Free with IMT!”