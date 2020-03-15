Amid mounting concerns around the spread of COVID-19, LISC is taking actions to ensure that we can continue to support the people and places where we work. As you know, experts are telling us that social distancing is our best hope for minimizing the impact of the virus. We believe that the sooner this virus is under control, the sooner organizations, businesses, and communities can go back to full operation.
We are first and foremost concerned with the health and safety of our partners and the communities we serve. Duluth LISC is engaging in regular national online calls to consider new information and development updates in order to inform and/or adjust accordingly.
Our goal by reaching out to you is to ensure we support each other during this unprecedented time. We believe that the more we work together to be vigilant and aware, the better will we manage, and the quicker we all get through, the threat of this global pandemic. This is a new challenge, but I am confident we will get through this together.
As of Monday, March 17, our staff will be working remotely from home; I am opting to work from our office and practice social distancing. We will be connecting virtually with our partners and in some cases, continuing to hold smaller events using online tools. Additionally, to safeguard our collective health, we are postponing our Duluth LISC Annual Celebration Luncheon that was scheduled for April 22. More information will be available in the coming days for when this important annual community celebration will be held.
We recognize that our community-based partners are on the front lines of this crisis and many of you will likely face additional pressures to respond to the needs of the people you serve. If you have a LISC grant, loan or pending project that requires activities that are difficult during this time, please reach out to us directly so that we may modify your goals and timeline to reflect progress that can be made with the current limitations. And, if you have immediate COVID-19 needs that LISC might help you address, let us know.
In the meantime, we ask that you stay in touch and urge you to remain calm, prepared and flexible. We are grateful for all the extra work you do in extraordinary times.