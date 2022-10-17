“The best way to understand the regional manufacturing industry and the career opportunities it holds, is first-hand experience and exposure,” said Rachel Johnson, APEX President and CEO. “APEX understands that workforce development begins far sooner than when someone lands their first job. It was an informative and fun day with the region’s next generation of manufacturing professionals.”
The manufacturing tours are educational and transformative experiences that allow students to see the variety of skilled and lucrative manufacturing careers close to home. Students have the opportunity to connect with potential manufacturing employers, and in turn, employers can begin promoting their companies to the future workforce. These mutually-beneficial experiences have proven results, with many students from previous tours being hired on as interns or full-time employees.