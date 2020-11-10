The combination of the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the area and potential positives tests and increased exposure by members of the City staff and Hermantown Police Department have led officials to close the Hermantown Governmental Services Building to the public.
The Hermantown Governmental Services Building houses City Hall, the Hermantown Police Department, and Fire Hall #1 of the Hermantown Volunteer Fire Department. Should the public encounter an emergency, calling 911 is still the advised approach. Members of the police department are also still available at 218-729-1200.
Members of the city staff within City Hall will be available to conduct business and meet citizen needs despite the closure. A wide range of traditional interactions occurring at City Hall – from paying utility bills to acquiring and completing any number of permits or licenses – can be completed online at the City’s new website at www.hermantownmn.com. Additionally, limited
city staff will be available to assist during the workday at 218-729-3600. All scheduled meetings, including next Monday’s City Council Meeting, will be held remotely. Information regarding those meetings can also be found on the City’s website.
The City also closed the Governmental Services Building from late March through June due to the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in our area.
Additional, regular updates regarding the City of Hermantown can also be found on the City’s Facebook and Twitter pages – both @hermantownmn.