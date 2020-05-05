READY. SET. GOOOO!!!! #GivingTuesdayNow $500 Fundraising Challenge!
CHALLENGE
Now until 11:59 p.m. tonight, all donations made to MDC will receive dollar-for-dollar matching funds! That means, if we hit our $500 goal it will be matched with $500!
Thanks to generous donors, we have already raised $125, which means we have less than 15 hours to raise the remaining $375. Can you help us hit this challenge goal?
Thousands of Minnesota nonprofits and schools are supporting our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, from Luverne to Grand Portage, Winona to Hallock, Duluth to Chisholm and everywhere in between. #GivingTuesdayNow is a celebration of Minnesota's and the world's generosity during tough times, a call to give back as we're able to help the organizations that make our state a great place to live, work and play.
So we ask you this, what fuels your giving spirit?
For us here at the Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC), it’s looking around our community and seeing all the ways our neighbors are reaching out to one another to connect, share, and spread kindness.
During 'Give At Home Week', we’re asking you, our friends and neighbors, to join us in spreading the joy of giving from home by donating to our #GivingTuesdayNow $500 dollar Fundraising Challenge. Though we can’t gather in person for our usual workshops, events, and classes, you can show your support for MDC and other Minnesota organizations from a distance by giving from home May 1st-8th!
Your donation will help ensure our programs can get back up and running as quickly as possible when we’re all able to gather again. We are looking forward to seeing everyone soon and THANK YOU for your continued support!
Can't donate? No problem! There are a lot of ways to show your support! Visit our Facebook page and like and share our #GiveAtHomeMN social media post! CLICK HERE!
