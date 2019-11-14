Finding quality child care in Duluth can be challenging, especially right now with the shortage of child care programs in the area. Happy Time Day Care Center, celebrating 50 years of service, knows how.
Happy Time Day Care Center opened its door November 24, 1969. The founder, Delores Anderson, was driven to provide the very best for children long before anyone knew what quality child care was. She read whatever she could find and attended classes, workshops and seminars to learn about early childhood education. She was an active member of NAEYC and the local affiliate, DAYEC, organizations that promoted quality child care and teacher education.
Defining quality has many facets. First, understanding growth and development of young children is essential in order to know what to provide. Understanding and applying the MN DHS licensing requirements is the minimum a program can do. Happy Time Day Care Center has taken several other steps in providing quality care. Happy Time is the only nationally accredited center in the area. Accreditation lifts the standards to a higher level, especially in health and safety. Happy Time also became 4 Star Rated by Parent Aware in 2014. The star rating focuses on developing teachers who perform in the classrooms. Professional development training is a priority for Happy Time. Nancy Thomas, current director and daughter of Delores, earned a master’s degree in early childhood education in 2001. Applying the research learned has been a mission for Nancy. “Educator’s today have a treasure trove of information to read and learn from. We are so lucky to have information at our finger tips” says Nancy.
Happy Time takes their partnership with parents very seriously. Safety is a number one concern of all parents. Happy Time Day Care Center teachers work diligently to keep child safe by having sound policies and procedures that are performed each day. The goal for every review is to have ZERO citations or violations. Nancy and her team want the very best for children, teachers and parents.
Quality child care is so important to the entire community. Without child care, people cannot work. When program quality suffers, so does the work force. Parents have to know their child is in safe care in order to work effectively. Happy Time’s goal is for “peace of mind” each and every day when parents leave for work. Happy Time wants parents to leave without worry and to know their child is loved, educated, and having fun while learning!
Keeping the program a safe place is a high priority for Happy Time- it is the least we can do.