Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released the following statement:
“House Democrats have renewed their call for massive tax hikes despite a $1.6 billion surplus and billions more coming from the federal government. Their bill, which raises taxes by more than $1 billion, includes an income tax hike that would put Minnesota’s top tax rate at the second highest in the nation, right behind ultra-liberal California.
“Raising taxes on Minnesotans who are still trying to recover from Governor Walz’s lockdowns while the government sits on piles of cash is incomprehensible.
“Instead of trying to take more money from struggling Minnesotans, House Democrats should be focusing their energy on passing much-needed PPP and UI tax relief. Any new taxes is a complete non-starter."