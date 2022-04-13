On April 13, Google released their Economic Impact Report for Minnesota, sharing that it helped provide $10.59 billion of economic activity in 2021 for tens of thousands of Minnesota businesses, publishers, nonprofits, creators and developers who used Google products to increase their online presence and connect with the people and communities they serve.
Millennial Farmer from Lowry, Minn. was highlighted in Google’s Economic Impact Report on how they used digital tools to reach customers. Zach Johnson is a sixth-generation family farmer and grew frustrated with the misinformation about farming he saw online. In 2016, he started his YouTube channel, Millennial Farmer. “I had no idea that actually making money on YouTube would ever be a thing for me,” Johnson said. “We ended up making more money through YouTube than through the actual farm. Biggest shocker of my life.” Most importantly, he is securing the future of his family’s farm for the next generation thanks to the “FarmTube” phenomenon.
Google is helping people learn digital skills so they can reach new customers and find new job opportunities. In Minnesota, Grow with Google has partnered with 129 organizations to train more than 102,000 Minnesotans on digital skills, including public libraries, chambers of commerce, and more. The Google Career Certificates program provides online job training and prepares job seekers for careers in high-growth fields like data analytics and IT Support–with no degree or experience required.
To help more people access this program, Google announced a new $100 million Google Career Certificates Fund that aims to drive over $1 billion in aggregate wage gains to support economic mobility for tens of thousands of underserved American workers. The Google Career Certificates are also free to all community colleges and career and technical education high schools to add to their curriculum.
Google's commitment of $185 million enabled Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) to establish the Grow with Google Small Business Fund and OFN's Grant Program funded by Google.org. The fund delivered low-interest loans to over 50 community development financial institutions (CDFIs) including African Development Center in Minneapolis, and Shared Capital Cooperative and WomenVenture in St. Paul, who in turn provided loans to tens of thousands of underserved small businesses. Over the last two years, the loans and grants were disbursed to OFN-member CDFIs, including $50 million to support Black-owned businesses.
Google for Startups partners with leading Minnesota startup organizations that are supporting the state's technology entrepreneurs, like Fueled Collective in Minneapolis. Over the past two years, the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund has provided $10 million in cash awards and support to promising entrepreneurs including companies like Civic Eagle and Watch the Yard in Minneapolis. The investments have created a halo effect by helping these founders raise over $75 million in venture capital. Additionally, Google for Startups announced a $7 million commitment to the Latino startup community to help founders get access to capital needed to scale, and to support organizations working to grow a robust community of Latino founders this year.