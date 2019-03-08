The Golf Citizen Advisory Committee will be presenting the findings on the future of Duluth golf during the City Council Committee of the Whole Meeting held on March 11th at 6:00 pm at the Council Chambers in City Hall.
The opportunity for public comment will be taking place during the Parks Commission Meeting on March 13th at 5:00 pm in the Council Chambers. The presentation given during the City Council Meeting will not be given during the Parks Commission Meeting, however, PACTV will live-stream and record the presentation. Please plan to attend both the City Council Meeting and the Parks Commission Meeting to hear the presentation and have the opportunity to speak during the public comment period.