Glensheen Mansion, Minnesota’s favorite Christmas mansion is offering a first look at the mansion decked out for the holiday season before opening to the public this Friday. Glensheen is closed this week (Monday, November 9 - Thursday, November 12) while staff members are busy decking the halls and adorning the 25 Christmas trees, in anticipation of the launch of self-guided Christmas tours this Friday, Nov. 13.
A self-guided Christmas tour at Glensheen features 25 Christmas Trees, hundreds of feet of garland, and 25 hidden elves. All tours are family-friendly with health and safety measures in place.
A family favorite aspect of a self-guided Christmas tour at Glensheen is the Elf Hunt. There are 25 hidden elves for kids (and kids at heart) to I-spy throughout the mansion. Kids love the Elf Hunt. Plus, kids earn a prize to declare their elf hunt mastery at the end of the tour. On a self-guided General Admission tour families will not only have the chance to I-spy all 25 hidden elves but will also see all of the most famous rooms in the mansion and all 25 Christmas trees too.
Although the Congdons did not have 25 Christmas Trees, Glensheen does highlight Congdon family Christmas traditions on tour. A favorite Congdon Christmas story is that even though the Congdon family had homes all across the country, they chose to gather for their Christmas celebrations in Duluth, the Christmas City of the North at Glensheen.
Self-guided Christmas tours are offered daily beginning this Friday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. This holiday season, General Admission tour and Full Mansion tours will be self-guided Christmas tours through Saturday, January 9. 2021. (Closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.)
Self-guided Candlelight tours and the free, outdoor light display, Spirit of the Lights will launch on Nov. 24.