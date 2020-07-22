Starting July 22, Glensheen will be offering free Grounds Admission on Wednesday nights in July and August.
There are few things better during a Minnesota summer than being in Duluth, and sitting on the edge of Lake Superior. So, we’re keeping the grounds open late on Wednesday nights in July and August from 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm. Grounds Admission is free and open to the public on Wednesday nights this summer to enjoy campfires, local music, and our Lake Superior shoreline.
Plus, folks can grab dinner from a local food truck on the estate and purchase a local beer from the giant wooden Shark on the Lake. Oasis Del Norte will be doing a pop up in the Glensheen Garage tomorrow. Then after dinner, savor local Love Creamery ice cream for dessert at our ice cream cabin on the shore.
Round out the evening by watching the sunset over Lake Superior next to a campfire while you sip a local beer like a Castle Danger Cream Ale or a signature drink from Vikre Distillery. Glensheen is the only legal location in Duluth to get this close to Lake Superior with a drink. So don't miss your chance!
To top it all off, there will be a physically-distanced local musician playing on the pier. So yes, Concerts on the Pier fans will get a tiny sliver of their wish. Tomorrow Gavin St. Clair will be playing on the pier.
We highly recommend pairing a Wednesday night at Glensheen with an afternoon tour of the mansion. Take a late afternoon tour then head down to the Lake for an evening by the shore. Learn more about tour offerings.
Health & Safety measures are in place. To learn more, please visit, https://glensheen.org/glensheens-covid-safety-plan/
QUICK DETAILS
Location: Glensheen Estate
Cost: FREE
Time: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Dates: Wednesdays in July & August
● There is a 250 person capacity at this event.
● Beer, wine, and food are available for purchase. The last call is at 9:30 pm.
● Some vendors are only accepting cash, so please bring cash.
● Seating is available but we recommend bringing your own chair or blanket
● Only service animals are allowed on the estate. So please leave pet Fido at home.
● Picnics and food delivery are allowed but we encourage you to try the food truck!
● Outside alcohol is not allowed. Non-alcoholic options are also available for purchase.
● All buildings are closed, portable restrooms are available for use.
● Tours of the mansion are not available on Wednesday nights.
To purchase and learn more about self-guided tours of the mansion, please visit, https://glensheen.org/tours/year-round/