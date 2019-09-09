On Sunday, September 8 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM in the Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center (202 W. 2nd Street, Duluth, MN), two Indigenous authors - Marcie Rendon and Vern Northrup - will be selling copies of their latest books, as well as sharing excerpts from their writing in a family-friendly book release celebration. The event will be free and open to the public, with refreshments served and copies of the authors’ books on sale and available for the authors to sign.
MARCIE R RENDON, author of the recently released Girl Gone Missing, is an enrolled member of the White Earth Anishinabe Nation. Her first novel Murder on the Red River won the Pinckley Prize for Debut Crime Fiction. In honoring Marcie, the Pinckley judges noted, "Rendon's sense of place and her creation of an unforgettable character who forges her own way in a challenging world."
VERN NORTHRUP is a visual storyteller. Interpreter, educator, and learner are three words that describe the lens Northrup looks through when photographing the world. Akinomaage is the Ojibwe word for what Northrup seeks to do with his photography and is the title of the book he’s recently released. As an interpreter, educator, and learner, Northrup wants to gain knowledge from the earth. Using only the camera on his smartphone, Northrup captures the setting of where he grew up, creating a nostalgia for all those familiar with the area, and a curiosity for those who aren’t.