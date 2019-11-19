Giants Ridge – the Upper Midwest’s leading golf resort set in the rugged beauty of the Mesabi Iron Range – offers gift cards perfect for those visiting the award-winning resort.
During and through the holidays, Giants Ridge presents gift cards valid for dining, shopping, skiing, lodging and other recreation opportunities at the resort. The gift cards, which are available in any denomination, can be purchased online at www.giantsridge.com.
“We offer everything needed for a fun getaway – no matter the season – and the gift cards are perfect presents for anyone planning to visit Giants Ridge,” says General Manager Fred Seymour. “Recipients can use these toward any of our winter or summer activities, or for dining, shopping or lodging throughout the resort. They make the perfect gift for those wishing to wrap experiences instead of presents this holiday season.”
Earlier this year, Giants Ridge placed 11th in the Best Resorts For Families category in GOLF Magazine’s inaugural ranking of North America’s Top 100 Golf Resorts. The rankings were based on the publication’s online poll of 3,700 golfers rating 243 resorts in North America on categories such as golf experiences, accommodations, service, food and ambiance.
A convenient three-hour drive along I-35 from the Minneapolis – St. Paul metro area, Giants Ridge boasts two of the highest-ranked layouts in state, The Quarry and The Legend. The aptly-named Quarry is built on the site of a former sand quarry and iron ore mine, and dramatically raised tees and hazards provide dramatic Iron Range vistas. Carved out of the Superior National Forest, The Legend is a true “northwoods” course featuring towering pines, giant fairways and majestic views of Wynne and Sabin Lakes.
Besides its two award-winning golf layouts, Giants Ridge offers numerous crystal-clear lakes, rivers and streams ideal for swimming, boating and fishing. Hiking and biking trails also cut through the towering pines of the Iron Ridge, and chairlift rides offer breathtaking views of the stunning Iron Range.
Giants Ridge is also revered as the Midwest’s top-rated skiing and snowboard hotspot. Snow adventures abound with 35 downhill ski runs, over 60 km of fine-groomed Nordic ski trails (which once served as Olympic training grounds) and some of Minnesota’s hottest snowboarding terrain parks.
For more information: www.giantsridge.com, 1.800.688.7669