Layout Ranks in Top-4 Overall in State Rankings; The Legend Places 16th
(BIWABIK, Minn.) – Giants Ridge – the Upper Midwest’s leading golf resort set in the rugged beauty of the Mesabi Iron Range – announces The Quarry layout ranked as the best public course and fourth overall in Golf Digest’s listing of Best Courses in Minnesota.
The Quarry followed venerable private courses Interlachen Country Club and Spring Hill Golf Club, and major championship venue Hazeltine National in the publication’s bi-annual rankings. Golf Digest boasts nearly 1,000 raters for these rankings, and approximately 5 million subscribers.
Designed by noted course architect Jeff Brauer, the aptly-named track is built on the site of a former sand quarry and iron ore mine. Dramatically raised tees and hazards forged from reclaimed and repurposed mine land set The Quarry apart from other courses and provide dramatic Iron Range vistas.
The Legend at Giants Ridge also placed 16th in Golf Digest’s Best Courses in Minnesota rankings. Carved out of the Superior National Forest, The Legend is a true “northwoods” course featuring towering pines, giant fairways and majestic views of the Wynne and Sabin Lakes.
An easy drive from the Twin Cities, Giants Ridge was the only club in the state with multiple courses in these rankings.
“Minnesota boasts an illustrious roster of golf courses, and we are elated Golf Digest tabbed The Quarry and The Legend among the best in the state,” says John Kendall, director of golf. “Recognitions of this stature are significant achievements for our golf staff and spotlights the unforgettable experience offered at Giants Ridge.”
The Best Courses in Minnesota accolades are the latest honors bestowed to Giants Ridge by the publication. Earlier this year, Giants Ridge received the “Editors’ Choice Award” from Golf Digest in the Best Golf Resorts in the Midwest category. Golf Digest also ranked The Quarry in the top-35 of America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses. In addition to the Golf Digest honors, Giants Ridge and its courses have received acclaim from Golf Magazine, Golfweek, My Golf Spy, WorldGolf.com and Golf Advisor.
Currently, Giants Ridge is offering value-laden stay-and-play packages for the 2019 golf season. The Villas at Giants Ridge package includes one round of golf with cart on either of the resort’s two courses (through October 15), range balls, a yardage book and accommodations for 10% off the regular price. The GreenGate Guest Houses package includes a round of golf on either The Quarry or The Legend, golf cart, range balls and a yardage book, and starts at $232 per person / per night. Early and late season packages at the Lodge at Giants Ridge start at $249 per person / per night and includes a two-night stay in a two-bedroom condo, discounts at the Sleeping Giant Grill and Bar, a round of golf per person/per day on either course, golf cart, range balls and a yardage book.
For more information: www.giantsridge.com, 1.800.688.7669
