Duluth, MN: Giant Voices, Inc. (Giant Voices) is pleased to announce its third-annual Giant Giving Season begins on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, with a Memorial Blood Centers Mobile Blood Drive at 212 W. Superior Street, Duluth, MN—outside the Giant Voices office.
“We are so excited to support our local pediatric cancer patients and their families again this year,” said Jena Mertz, Giant Voices Partner and Director of Operations. “Donating blood is free, it’s quick and it allows our local hospitals to provide lifesaving care. Also, simple gifts like a book or even a $10 gift card can make trips to the hospital and clinic so much better.”
The 2023 Giant Giving Season begins on September 19, 2023, with the company’s annual Mobile Blood Drive with Memorial Blood Centers. Please consider donating at the mobile blood drive or the Memorial Blood Centers’ donation center at 5115 Burning Tree Road, Duluth, MN. Blood is always in demand; donate now and throughout the year.
In addition, Johnson Mertz Appliance is adopting the Duluth and Superior Memorial Blood Centers from September 11-30. Anyone donating blood at the Duluth or Superior donation centers or a mobile drive in the immediate area is automatically eligible to win a new stainless fridge.
Blood donation is critical to our community’s health, with Memorial Blood Centers requiring at least 2,000 donors per week to keep up with local hospital demand alone. One poke can save up to three lives, and donating takes only around ten minutes.
Additionally, Giant Voices is collecting donations and gifts for oncology patients and their families. A new book, game or gift card can make hospital stays or clinic visits easier. Purchase a gift from Giant Voices’ Amazon Gift List, or contribute with a financial donation to the cause. Interested parties can submit donations via Venmo (@giantvoices) or checks mailed to or dropped off at the Giant Voices office at 212 W. Superior Street, Duluth, MN.
Giant Voices would like to sincerely thank all who choose to contribute during Giant Giving season. Please complete all donations by December 17, 2023, to ensure we have ample time to fulfill our Amazon Gift List in 2023.