Giant Voices, Inc. (Giant Voices), a women-owned and operated strategic marketing firm, is celebrating 10 years in business under the leadership of Pascha Apter, founder and CEO. The company marked the occasion with an intimate team gathering and will continue to celebrate throughout the summer months.
“When I look back over the past 10 years, I’m filled with pride for the enterprise we’ve grown,” said Apter. “What began as a small but mighty team in Canal Park has grown into a powerful firm with a national client presence. I’m incredibly proud of and grateful for my partners and the team of Giants who have contributed to our growth and success.”
Giant Voices evolved from The JPG Group—a marketing and advertising firm founded in the mid-80s in Virginia, Minnesota. Apter joined the company in 2005 as an account executive. She purchased the company and rebranded it as Giant Voices in 2012, becoming one of the first women to wholly own a marketing firm in northern Minnesota. As a single mother to two young children at the time, becoming an entrepreneur in a fast-paced industry was a huge risk with a huge payoff, not just for herself, but for every Giant along the way.
In its early days, Giant Voices served mainly local clients, providing marketing and advertising services designed to drive business growth. But Apter always had bigger ambitions in mind. She wanted to build and run a firm that harnessed creative talent and uncovered new career opportunities. She also wanted to create a space where her team, especially women, could balance successful, fulfilling careers with personal life goals.
“Every Giant is creative in their own way. Whether we’re designing, developing, writing, finding new solutions for clients or streamlining operational processes, we’re all creative,” explained Apter. “In coming together, we can tap each other’s strengths to build a business, earn a respectable living and accomplish incredible things on behalf of our clients.”
Lisa Bodine joined Giant Voices as a partner and president in 2013, and Jena Mertz joined the firm as an account executive in 2013, assumed the director of operations role in 2017 and became a partner in 2019. Today, Giant Voices operates from Duluth, Minnesota, and Scottsdale, Arizona, and serves clients with a national footprint. Giant Voices’ team of 25 employees helps ambitious business leaders accomplish projects that boast significant revenue growth, market expansion, comprehensive brand development and more.
“Our client base has grown tremendously, and our staff has grown and adapted to master new strategies for new industries,” said Bodine. “It’s humbling to have had loyal clients with us since the beginning, and we’re excited to continue to evolve our company and service offering alongside fast-growing clients across many industries.”
With 10 years of experience under the Giant Voices brand, the company is looking forward to the transformation to come in the next decade.
“Only time will tell what’s in store for Giant Voices,” continued Apter, “I can’t give away all the details, but we’ve got big things in store for the coming year. We’re growing strategically, and positioning the company to better serve clients with a variety of strategic traditional and digital marketing services.”
Giant Voices is a full-service strategic marketing firm serving clients with giant ambitions. We leverage over 55 years of leadership in business, sales and advertising with traditional and cutting-edge digital marketing expertise to generate giant results. Learn more at www.giantvoices.com.