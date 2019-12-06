Register now for our December 11th Downtown Perk breakfast. Hear from Tom Sega, President and CEO of Duluth Pack and Spring Creek Manufacturing. He'll share more about their history and growth as the oldest canvas and leather bag and pack manufacturing company in the United States, with a retail store right in Canal Park!
In addition to Tom serving as our guest speaker, we'll also recognize the winners of the GDC Holiday Lighting and Storefront Window Display Contest.
Downtown Perk Breakfast
December 11, 2019, 7:30-8:30am
Holiday Inn & Suites - Great Lakes Ballroom
$15 for members, $20 for non-members