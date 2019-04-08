MADISON – Twenty-five entries representing sectors as broad as social media, health technologies and innovations in products or services are competing in the finalist round of the 16th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest

The contestants have survived two rounds of judging in the contest organized through the Wisconsin Technology Council and its sponsors and volunteers.

These finalists are emblematic of Wisconsin's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Greg Lynch of Michael Best, chairman of the Tech Council. “Few contests can blend together industries as varied as life sciences, advanced manufacturing, consumer products and IT.”

Manufacturing ideas include a do-it-yourself airplane kit; a rapid-charging battery for power tools and electric vehicles; a security system that immediately detects gunshots; a liquid-composite body armor; and innovations in metal 3D printing. 

Plans tied to health care or life sciences include a safer way to dispose of hypodermic needles; a voice technology system to assist childcare providers; family care software; a better syringe; more accurate diagnosis for ear issues; a drug for the treatment of hot flashes and dementia in post-menopausal women; a nasal spray drug to treat conditions in premature babies; a device to more accurately dispense nuclear medicine doses; and a contraceptive for overabundant and invasive species.

Software and business service plans include professional maritime training; a cloud-based financial engine to track real-time markets; a digital consumer recycling information platform; a nylon shoe strap that replaces standard shoelaces; safer contact sport equipment; a smart spice rack; a web platform for gardening seeds; and a smart construction helmet.

Entries focused on social or educational innovations include toys that support language development and learning, and a female-only rideshare app for safer and more secure rides.

Eleven of the 25 finalists are women and 13 of 25 hail from outside Dane County.

Finalists will submit 15- to 20-page business plans for review by a panel of more than 100 judges. Each plan describes the core product or service, defines the customer base, estimates the size of the market, identifies competition, list members of the management team and provides key financial data. Finalists are also encouraged to provide feedback from a potential or current customer.

The “Diligent Dozen,” or top 12 business plans announced in late May, will present in front of a panel of judges and conference attendees at the Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference on June 4 at Venue 42 in Milwaukee. Category winners, as well as the 2019 Grand Prize Winner, will be announced during the BPC Awards Luncheon on June 5. More information on the conference will be available in the coming weeks at www.witrepsconference.com

Sponsors are contributing cash, office space, legal assistance, accounting, information technology consulting, marketing, prototyping, web design, event space and more. About $2.2 million in cash and in-kind prizes have been awarded since the inception of the contest in 2004. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is a major sponsor.

Additional lead sponsors of the 2019 contest thus far include:  American Family InsuranceAT&TCOLLABORATORcreativeEppstein Uhen ArchitectsGravity MarketingHudson Business Lounge & Café; Iron Forge DevelopmentMidwest Prototyping;Pieper PropertiesQuarles & BradyReinhart Boerner Van DeurenSCOREStarting BlockUniversity Research Park; Ward4; Associate sponsors include 100stateAberdean Consulting; Applied Management; Cresa MadisonMurphy DesmondSpencer X SmithWhitewater University Technology Park;  and AmpliPhi. Additional sponsors are BloodCenter of Wisconsin;IrontekMadison Gas & Electric; Kinetic Compliance Solutions; Marshfield Clinic Health SystemNeider & BoucherOneNeck IT Solutions;Reverbal Communications; State of Wisconsin Investment BoardUW-Madison Office of Corporate RelationsWisconsin Alumni Research Foundation; and Wisconsin Technical College System.

Finalists are listed below. Reporters wishing to contact individual contestants may do so through the Tech Council by calling 608-442-7557.

Entry

First Name

Last Name

City

All Brick Medical

Joseph

Ulbrich

Madison

Auto-Scope 

John

Guequierre

Madison

Blexx Technology

Erin

Tenderholt

Madison

clearTREND Research 

Mark

Scheffler

Appleton

DarkAero 

River

Karl

Monona

Drift & Row 

Brenna

Davis

Wauwatosa

Erbin 

Michelle

Goetsch

Kronenwetter

Estrigenix Therapeutics

Callie

Troutfetter

Milwaukee

GrowthChart Records 

Patricia 

Wooldridge

Madison

Impact Sports 

Joshua

Cleveland

River Falls

Papriik 

Andrew

Ortman

Madison

PoWER 

Barbara

Hastie

Appleton

ReNeuroGen

Stephen

Naylor

Elm Grove

Replace-A-Lace 

Nancy 

Brekke-Jones

Rhinelander

SafeLi 

Carol

Hirschmugl

Shorewood

Seedlinked

Nicolas

Enjalbert

Viroqua

Simply Solutions 2 

Mark

Schweiger

Janesville

Skip and Co. Maritime 

Robert

Carsey

Fond du Lac

SpayVac for Wildlife 

Thoms

D'Orazio

Fitchburg

TCARE 

Aline

Ahmadi

Madison

The Virtual Foundry 

Tricia 

Suess

Stoughton

Trinity Gunshot Alarm System 

Stacy

Jax

Baraboo

UCHardChip

Ulysses

Dinkins

Madison

Voximetry 

Joe

Grudzinski

Middleton

ZERO BARRIER 

Evan

Wolfenden

Madison