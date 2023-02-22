After much consideration, Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman announced today that he will not seek re-election in 2023. Forsman has served on the council since 2018, led as Council President in 2022, and has been a strong advocate for the city and its residents.
"It’s been an incredible honor to serve the people of Duluth and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside my colleagues on the City Council," said Forsman.
"There may certainly come a day where I put my name on the ballot again in this city that I love,
but my top constituents – my wife Jessica, daughter Amelia, and son Arlo – all agree that it’s time for dad to take a break.”
During his time on the council, Forsman has been a champion for economic development, public safety, and numerous other initiatives. He’s worked tirelessly, most often behind the scenes, to try and serve the needs of Duluthians and make decisions in the best interests of the long-term future of the community.
Some of Forsman’s accomplishments during his tenure on the council include:
● Elevating child care as an important issue community-wide
● Boosting funding for public safety
● Voting to protect thousands of acres of treasured park lands
● Advocating for and approving numerous proposals to build more housing in the city
● Co-chairing a task force that charted a path for Spirit Mountain out of financial crisis
● Negotiating a deal to save the Memorial Day Parade in West Duluth
● Helping resurrect the Costco project after they announced they wouldn’t be building in Duluth
"I want to say thank you to all of my supporters, including those in the labor community, business community, my coworkers at Minnesota Power & ALLETE, neighborhood leaders, and the many wonderful people that I have met along this journey," said Forsman. “I’ll be enthusiastically continuing to serve all Duluthians until my term expires and will keep trying to help communities across the entire region through my day job in economic development."
“Finally, thank you to the city staff for your hard work. You are truly the backbone of our community and I greatly appreciate your devoted service.”
Forsman's decision not to seek re-election opens up an opportunity for new candidates to run for the seat in the upcoming election.
“While the Mayor’s race will understandably be the primary focus for most voters this year, a strong City Council is just as vital in the long run," said Forsman.
"I really want to encourage pragmatic, passionate people who have interest in serving in a role like the City Council, but might not know where to start, to consider it. If I can be of any help educating folks about what the job entails or encouraging them to consider the opportunity, they are welcome to reach out any time.”