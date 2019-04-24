The Duluth Folk School is putting tools in the hands of people who need them by hosting a giant rummage sale for handcrafting, gardening and construction tools! Bring your tools on MAY 3rd, and Shop the sale on MAY 4th.
Don’t let your tools collect dust! Bring in your used items and we’ll sell them. Every contribution supports the next generation; 20% of each sale supports local youth programs introducing kids to handcrafting hobbies and trade careers. You decide the price! Minimum sale price is $5 (anything less is a donation).
Entry to the event is FREE and we encourage anyone to drop by to shop, donate tools or learn about the Duluth Folk School. While you're here, grab a pastry and a cup of coffee at the Dovetail Cafe! For additional information about the tool swap, youth programs or other classes provided by the Duluth Folk School, contact (218) 310-0098 or visit www.duluthfolkschool.com.
Here's our facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/391587328088024/
All funds go to the Friends of the Duluth Folk School (a 501(c)3 non-profit).
