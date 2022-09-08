The importance of Line 5 was affirmed today by the federal court judge’s decision ensuring the pipeline will continue to provide energy to millions of people in the Upper Midwest while Enbridge moves forward with the relocation of Line 5 around the Bad River Reservation.
The court further recognized that the Line 5 relocation project needs to move forward in a timely fashion. For more than two years, Enbridge has been actively pursuing a 41-mile re-route of Line 5 around the Bad River Reservation. Agreements have been reached with 100 percent of private landowners along the new route for the pipeline.
The relocation project will be built by a Wisconsin contractor and create approximately 700 family supporting union jobs and millions in construction related spending in northern Wisconsin. Roughly $46 million will be spent with Tribally owned businesses and on hiring and training Native American workers who will make up at least 10 percent of the project workforce.
Enbridge remains open to resolving issues amicably with the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians as we also continue to focus on providing consumers and industry in the region with safe, reliable energy.
Enbridge appreciates the Government of Canada’s efforts to support keeping Line 5 operating by formally invoking the dispute settlement provision of the 1977 Transit Pipelines Treaty. The invocation underscores the importance of Line 5 and the role it plays in the energy security of both countries.