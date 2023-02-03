Join us at Giants Ridge for our first-ever Fat Bike event, scheduled March 5 at 4 p.m. Grab your friends and your Fat Bike, as we ride along and explore our picturesque Northern Lights XC trails, and afterward, indulge in a delicious meal at the Burnt Onion Kitchen & Brews.
The registration fee of $25 includes a trail pass and a $15.00 voucher for the Burnt Onion Kitchen & Brews. Please note that this is a non-competitive event, open to all participants. Participants must bring their own fat tire bikes, as rentals will not be available.
Check in at the Lesson desk in ticketing, then meet on the patio in front of the Sarajevo Lift.