Medicare Advantage plan from UCare and Essentia Health
comes to Pine County in 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2020 ─ UCare, a nonprofit health plan, and Essentia Health, an integrated health system, are increasing value in their existing EssentiaCare plans – Secure and Grand – and introducing a new $0 premium Access plan in 2021. Access will be available in newly added Pine County, as well as Bayfield, Douglas and Washburn counties in Wisconsin. Secure and Grand will be available in all 11 northern Minnesota counties and in the three Wisconsin counties.
EssentiaCare is a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) Medicare Advantage plan combining the strengths of UCare’s Medicare coverage with Essentia Health’s quality care and network of specialists, physicians and advanced practitioners**. It currently serves around 2,000 members and features Essentia Health’s extensive network of physicians, advanced practitioners, clinics and hospitals, including access to the Mayo Clinic for rare or complex health issues. UCare and Essentia Health have 50/50 equity in the plan’s administration and risk to drive quality results.
In 2021, members will have lower monthly and out-of-pocket costs, and several new benefits:
- Reduced premiums and reduced copays on key services such as specialty care
- A new hearing aid allowance in the Grand plan
- A new over-the-counter allowance on all plans
- Fixed insulin costs at $30-35/month for covered insulin and SHINGRIX*** vaccine moved to Tier 1 low-cost pricing
“This year we focused on bringing more value to our members in northern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. We know how precious every health care dollar is to them, and we were pleased to offer financial relief through lower premiums and out-of-pocket costs, plus additional benefits,” said Ghita Worcester, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and Chief Marketing Officer. “This partnership supports members with high-value coverage and high-quality health care from providers they know and trust.”
“We have a unique partnership designed to deliver trusted, affordable care. This program allows us to better understand our patients, facilitating personal care to meet their individual needs. We’re excited to support the health and vitality of our Medicare enrollees,” said Michael Van Scoy, MD, Essentia Health medical director.
Medicare shoppers can learn about 2021 EssentiaCare plans by:
- Visiting UCare’s EssentiaCare site
- Attending an online meeting
- Talking with their insurance broker
- Calling UCare sales at 1-855-432-7027, 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday
- Emailing sales@ucare.org
* EssentiaCare is a trademark of Essentia Health
** Other providers available in our network
*** SHINGRIX is a registered trademark of GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, S.A.