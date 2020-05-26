Essentia Health and St. Luke’s announced that its “Land of 10,000 Masks” campaign has been a success.
Four weeks after the initiative launched, residents have donated more than 10,000 cloth face masks, which help limit the spread of COVID-19 by covering mouths and noses. They are worn by patients and visitors to Essentia and St. Luke’s, as well as staff members.
In the first week of the campaign, 1,399 masks were donated. That number climbed to 3,354 during the second week and a remarkable 5,230 during the third. We’ve since surpassed the 10,000 mark, with 2,993 donated last week for a to-date total of 12,976.
Step-by-step instructions for preferred mask designs can be found at EssentiaHealth.org/masks and slhduluth.com/masks.
Masks, as well as other items, can be dropped off at:
Essentia Health-Miller Hill Health Plaza
1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Bldg. C
Duluth, MN 55806
M-F: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Luke’s Foundation
Northland Medical Center
1000 E 1st St, Suite 102
Duluth, MN 55805
M-F: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.