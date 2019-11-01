A longtime supporter and partner of One Roof Community Housing in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood, Essentia Health is proud to announce a $100,000 commitment to the organization’s Brewery Creek Apartments project.
This much-needed, $14.8 million project would bring 35 affordable apartment units to the busy intersection of Sixth Avenue and East Fourth Street. Not only will Brewery Creek assist in efforts to tackle Duluth’s affordable-housing crunch, it will bring development to a historically underutilized lot that has two buildings — one a former liquor store and the other a former service station — that have long been vacant and problematic in the neighborhood.
The building’s ground level would serve as the new home of One Roof Community Housing.
Of the 35 units, eight would be reserved for homeless individuals and persons with disabilities.
“One Roof is delighted with Essentia’s investment into our Brewery Creek development,” said Jeff Corey, executive director of One Roof Community Housing. “Essentia Health has long supported One Roof’s operations and homeownership work. This grant now represents a substantial investment by Essentia in our development of affordable rental housing. It will be extremely helpful in transforming vacant, blighted property into quality, affordable rental homes in the Hillside neighborhood.”
This commitment marks the latest in Essentia’s years-long history of giving to One Roof, as well as Northern Communities Land Trust and Neighborhood Housing Services of Duluth, the two organizations that merged in 2012 to form One Roof. Dating to 1999, Essentia has given approximately $400,000 to these three agencies — for affordable housing, homeownership, housing scholarships, operating support, etc.
“It is our aim to achieve health and vitality within the communities that we are so fortunate to serve, especially through affordable housing, which is critical to people’s health,” said Dr. Jon Pryor, president of Essentia’s operations in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. “So we are excited to partner with One Roof and help them with Brewery Creek. It is part of our long-standing commitment to our neighborhood.”
This is part of more than $3.2 million Essentia has contributed over the past two decades to nonprofit and charitable organizations working on housing issues.
