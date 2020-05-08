Essentia Health pharmacies are now offering curbside pick-up to better and more safely serve our visitors.
Designed as a convenient solution to social-distancing recommendations, the curbside pick-up service is for patients calling our pharmacies for refills or using our online refill webpage. Once you’ve ordered your prescription, you can simply drive up to one of our locations, park in a designated spot and follow the posted instructions. There will be a phone number to call, and a pharmacy staff member will bring your order out to you.
Curbside pick-up is available across the Essentia Health network, excluding our 1st Street Pharmacy in downtown Duluth, where access is limited because of Vision Northland construction. The service is not mandatory; people can enter our pharmacies to pick up orders if that is their preference.
This is another way in which we are protecting our patients and trying to slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s especially helpful for high-risk patients or those with a chronic disease, who are more vulnerable to the virus.
For more information, call 844-380-5642 or visit EssentiaHealth.org/RxRefills.