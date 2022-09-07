Essentia Health has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board following the Minnesota Nurses Association’s failure to include Essentia Health-Duluth among the list of facilities in its 10-day strike notice on Thursday, Sept. 1, while announcing a strike there starting Monday, Sept. 12.
This is another oversight from the MNA in its rush to a work stoppage.
The union also failed to follow the statutory requirement outlined in the National Labor Relations Act requiring it to provide adequate strike notice to all relevant stakeholders, including federal and state mediation services that could potentially assist the parties in reaching a mutually beneficial agreement. That prompted Essentia and other Minnesota health systems to file an unfair labor practice charge last week.
Since bargaining began in April, Essentia has negotiated in good faith toward a fair agreement. We believe it’s imperative for us to exhaust all of our options in pursuit of this objective as we seek to preserve our ability to provide patient care. This includes continuing to negotiate at the table, which is where solutions are found. We again encourage the MNA to consider mediation.
While we respect the MNA’s right to call a legal strike, they have not followed the regulatory process in this case. These laws are in place to hold both sides accountable. Essentia will continue to follow the process as defined in statute, and we expect the MNA to do the same.
Bargaining updates can be found at essentiamnabargaining.org.