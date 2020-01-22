The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center is hosting, Escape the Bong 2.0, from February 6 to 8. This event is presented by Heritage Window & Door.
Escape the Bong 2.0 is a three-day event featuring multiple escape rooms that will test your deduction and puzzle solving skills. Each room is designed for an hour of problem solving fun along with a unique mission and experience. Tickets are available now at bongcenter.org/events. A new game will begin at the top of each hour. A maximum of ten people per game but smaller groups may be combined to fill out a group of 10.
Thursday is Kid’s Day from 11 am to 6 pm, with the final set of games beginning at 5 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for those 18 years and under per game.
The event will run from 11 am to 9 pm, with the final set of games beginning at 8 pm, on Friday and Saturday. With the extended weekend hours, our 21 years and older guests can purchase a cold beverage beginning at 5 pm to go along with their escape room experience. Tickets are $25 for guests over the age of 13 and $15 for those 12 years and under per game.
These rooms will be featured at the event:
- FDR Bunker: Thirteen stories below Grand Central Station, a rail platform was built for one passenger and one passenger only. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt used the platform as the arrival point for his armored rail car during World War II. You have been accidentally “locked” in the room, and it will be up to you to gain your freedom.
- River of Doubt: In 1913, Theodore Roosevelt embarked on an expedition to the Amazon. The trek nearly killed him and several on his team did not survive. He has upset a tribe of natives by taking their sacred artifacts and now he has disappeared. Find the artifacts and return them to save the expedition.
- Dead Man’s Chest: While scuba diving with friends, you find a secret cave full of treasure. Fame and fortune will be yours with proof of the Queen’s bounty!
- Prison Break: While touring Alcatraz on a class trip, the guard has locked you in a cell but was called away and forgot about you! Get out quick or you will miss the last boat to San Francisco and have to spend a cold, scary night on The Rock! (not scary)
- Toy Collector (February 6 only): Your favorite childhood toy is missing and your neighbor happens to be a “collector.” You suspect your toy is in his garage workshop. You have no trouble getting in, but the security system has locked you in, and a timer counts down when the neighbor will be there to bring in the cops! You need to find your toy to escape.
All funds raised from this three day event will go to the education programs at the Center.
Do you have what it takes to Escape the Bong?
About the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center
The Mission of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center is to preserve and honor the memory of Major Bong and all veterans and to provide educational resources for the Twin Ports area community and beyond.
About Heritage Window & Door
Since 1991, Heritage Window & Door has been providing exceptional-quality products, service and craftsmanship to northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. Architects, builders and homeowners admire the work we do for commercial and residential structures, and they appreciate the value and service we offer.