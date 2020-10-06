Engwall Floral Design is pleased to offer free flowers to one of our most important essential workers in celebration of “World Teacher’s Day”.
Engwall’s will be having a Pay It Forward Giveaway for the week of October 5th-10th in honor of World Teachers' Day. Engwall’s would like to thank all the teacher’s that work so hard to craft the young minds of our future leaders. Doing so in a time in our lives where the Covid-19 pandemic causing teaching to be a
very difficult and sometimes dangerous job.
All teachers will receive fresh flowers by stopping into the shop and showing their school ID.
About Engwall Floral Design
